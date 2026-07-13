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Endangered teen sought in Sumter County, officials say

Kayden Boyd, 16, was last seen in Coleman on Sunday, according to sheriff’s investigators.

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
Missing, endangered teen from Sumter County Kayden Ahmod Boyd, 16, was last seen on July 12, 2026, in Coleman, Fla., according to Sumter County Sheriff's Office. (Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s officials say a teenager is missing and endangered in Sumter County.

Kayden Ahmod Boyd, 16, was last seen in the area of Pine Avenue in Coleman around 3 p.m. Sunday.

That’s according to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, which has provided this description of Boyd:

  • Age: 16 years
  • Height: 5 ft. 10 in.
  • Weight: 200 lbs.
  • Hair: Black, shoulder-length, with a short beard
  • Last seen wearing: All black clothing

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information or tips on Boyd’s whereabouts to dial 911 or call SCSO at 352-793-2621.

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