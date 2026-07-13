Endangered teen sought in Sumter County, officials say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s officials say a teenager is missing and endangered in Sumter County.

Kayden Ahmod Boyd, 16, was last seen in the area of Pine Avenue in Coleman around 3 p.m. Sunday.

That’s according to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, which has provided this description of Boyd:

Age: 16 years

Height: 5 ft. 10 in.

Weight: 200 lbs.

Hair: Black, shoulder-length, with a short beard

Last seen wearing: All black clothing

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information or tips on Boyd’s whereabouts to dial 911 or call SCSO at 352-793-2621.

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