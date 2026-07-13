Orange County Animal Services moves July pet events to Barnett Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Animal Services is moving both of its July pet vaccination and microchip events to Barnett Park because of construction at the county shelter.

The cat clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, from 8 a.m. to noon.

The dog clinic will be held Wednesday, July 29, from 7 to 11 a.m.

Both events are first come, first served at Barnett Park, 4801 W. Colonial Drive.

Services for cats will include microchips, rabies vaccines and FVRCP combination vaccines.

Dogs can receive microchips, rabies vaccines, DAPP combination vaccines and Bordetella vaccines.

Microchip registration is included.

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