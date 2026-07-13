Volusia County launches Vote in Honor of a Veteran program

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Supervisor of Elections has launched the Vote in Honor of a Veteran Program.

The program will allow community members to honor veterans with a connection to Volusia County.

Honored veterans will be featured on the Supervisor of Elections website, in the office’s lobby, and on social media.

“Through the Vote in Honor of a Veteran program, we are proud to recognize brave men and women whose service and sacrifice helped protect the freedoms we all enjoy,” said Volusia County Supervisor of Elections Lisa Lewis.

The program aims to recognize the brave men and women who have served and sacrificed to protect the freedoms enjoyed by Americans.

“Our right to vote is one of the most meaningful freedoms we have as Americans,” stated Lewis. “The Volusia County Supervisor of Elections Office thanks the community for helping to honor the brave men and women who have served our country and for allowing their stories to be shared with Volusia County and the country.”

To submit a Veteran visit https://vcservices.vcgov.org/VoteInHonor

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