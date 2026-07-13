Local

Deputies respond to deadly crash in Flagler County

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
FILE IMAGE: FHP patrol vehicle with lights Investigators said an SUV rear-ended a car stropped for a traffic signal on OBT at Hunter's Creek Boulevard early Monday. (Florida Highway Patrol/Florida Highway Patrol)
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Flagler County are investigating a deadly crash on Monday.

Officials said the crash happened on SR-100W at Water Oak Road.

The crash has SR-100W shut down in the area.

Traffic is being diverted down County Road 35.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved and how many people were hurt.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read