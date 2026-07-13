Deputies respond to deadly crash in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Flagler County are investigating a deadly crash on Monday.

Officials said the crash happened on SR-100W at Water Oak Road.

The crash has SR-100W shut down in the area.

Traffic is being diverted down County Road 35.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved and how many people were hurt.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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