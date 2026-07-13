Seminole County issues health alert for Lake Howell over algae toxins

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County has issued a health alert after harmful blue-green algae toxins were found in Lake Howell.

The alert follows testing of a water sample collected July 8.

Health officials are urging people to avoid drinking, swimming, wading, using personal watercraft or coming into contact with water where a visible bloom is present. Pets and livestock should also be kept away from the lake.

Anyone who comes into contact with algae or discolored, foul-smelling water should wash their skin and clothing with soap and water.

Officials also warned that boiling contaminated water will not remove the toxins.

Blue-green algae can produce toxins that are harmful to people, pets, fish and other wildlife. Children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems may be especially vulnerable.

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