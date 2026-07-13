Lake County school supply drive sets new record with 8,000 pounds collected

TAVARES, Fla. — The Education Foundation of Lake County’s annual Core Tools for Schools supply drive collected nearly 8,000 pounds of school supplies in just two days, setting a new record to benefit Lake County teachers and students.

The Education Foundation said more than 50 local business partners and volunteers helped make the drive possible. Covenant Roofing & Construction collected the most supplies with 2,627 pounds, followed by Citizens First Bank, Seacoast Bank, and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.

The donated supplies will help stock the foundation’s Apple-Mart stores, where Lake County public school teachers can receive free classroom supplies throughout the school year. During the 2025-26 school year, teachers made 925 visits to the stores, receiving more than $143,000 worth of supplies.

The summer campaign, formerly known as Red for Ed, was rebranded this year as Core Tools for Schools.

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