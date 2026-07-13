Central Florida launches Operation Best Foot Forward to enhance school zone safety

ORLANDO, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies across Central Florida will launch a four-week crosswalk enforcement effort Tuesday as students prepare to return to school.

Operation Best Foot Forward runs from July 14 through Aug. 7 and will focus on school zones and marked crosswalks with heavy pedestrian traffic or low driver compliance.

During the operation, plainclothes officers will use marked crosswalks while other officers monitor whether drivers stop as required by law. Drivers who fail to yield could receive a citation of at least $164 and three points on their license.

The campaign includes agencies in 11 Florida counties, including Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, Brevard, Volusia and Flagler.

Program data shows drivers stop for pedestrians at school crossings less than half the time.

Several enforcement locations are scheduled for July 22, including:

Lake Underhill Road and Spring Island Way in Orange County, where the reported driver-yield rate is 19%

Raleigh Street west of Lescot Lane in Orlando, where the rate is 33%

Lake Drive and Park Drive in Casselberry, where the rate is 33%

The effort begins during the same week as Operation Southern Slow Down, a separate campaign targeting speeding and aggressive driving.

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