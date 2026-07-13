St. Petersburg man gets 11 years for child sex crime attempt

TAMPA, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for attempting to coerce and entice a minor to engage in sexual activity, federal prosecutors said.

Nathaniel McAlpine, 48, was found guilty by a jury in September 2025.

According to court documents, McAlpine was on supervised release for possession of child pornography when he communicated online with someone he believed was the mother of a child.

Prosecutors said McAlpine encouraged the purported mother to engage in sexual activity with the child.

Investigators later determined the person posing as the mother was actually an online scammer.

Homeland Security Investigations handled the case.

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