Astrobotic joins Voyager as NASA awards $297.9M contract for lunar missions

DENVER, Co. — Voyager Technologies has completed its acquisition of Astrobotic Technology, bringing the Pittsburgh-based lunar lander company under Voyager’s space business.

Astrobotic will operate as Voyager Lunar Systems, with CEO John Thornton continuing to lead the division.

The deal closes shortly after NASA awarded Astrobotic a $297.9 million contract for two robotic lunar lander missions planned for 2028. The missions are part of NASA’s effort to expand commercial deliveries to the moon.

One mission will use Astrobotic’s Peregrine lander to carry NASA payloads to the Gruithuisen Domes, a volcanic region on the moon’s near side.

Astrobotic is also preparing Griffin Mission One, which is expected to carry scientific and commercial payloads toward the lunar south pole. The mission is targeted for launch later this year, according to the company.

Voyager announced plans to acquire Astrobotic in June. Financial terms of the completed transaction were not included in Monday’s announcement.

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