Flagler Beach woman named TOPS Florida Queen after losing 138 pounds

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — A Flagler Beach woman says a serious health diagnosis pushed her to make changes that eventually led to a 138-pound weight loss.

Gayle Moss said she was diagnosed with congestive heart failure while living in Tennessee and worried she might not live long enough to watch her grandchildren grow up.

She later joined TOPS, a nonprofit weight-loss support organization, and continued with a local chapter after moving to Flagler Beach.

Moss said portion control, regular exercise and support from other members helped her reach her goal. She walks her dog, swims and focuses on consistency.

TOPS named Moss its 2025 Florida Queen, an internal recognition given to the female member who recorded the largest loss and reached her goal weight.

For a stronger story, I’d interview her and ask what she weighed before, how long the 138-pound loss took, what changed medically, what a typical day looks like now and what setbacks she had. I would also avoid presenting her method as medical advice without a doctor or dietitian.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group