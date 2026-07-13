Man accused of threatening to kill Daytona Beach Shores officer held on $10,000 bond

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — A man accused of making a written threat against a Daytona Beach Shores public safety officer is being held in jail on a $10,000 bond, according to police.

Investigators say Landon Mackey posted a message on Instagram threatening to kill the officer if he ever saw him on his condominium property again.

Police said the post led to an investigation, and Mackey is now facing a felony charge of making a written threat to kill or do bodily harm.

Mackey remains in custody as the case moves forward through the court system.

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