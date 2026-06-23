Central Florida man could be indictment for alleged Ponzi scheme

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida man accused of operating a major Ponzi scheme could face formal indictment this week.

Christopher Delgado ran the former company Goliath Ventures, which is at the center of the allegations.

Investors with Goliath Ventures were led to believe they were putting their money into a cryptocurrency fund.

However, Delgado admitted that the collected funds were never invested in the cryptocurrency fund.

Delgado confirmed in a previous interview with Channel 9 that he used the money taken from investors to pay for cars and homes.

All of the assets, including cars and homes, that Delgado purchased with the investor funds have since been seized.

Channel 9 previously broadcast a series of reports last month about Delgado and the alleged scheme.

The deadline for authorities to formally indict Delgado is Friday.

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