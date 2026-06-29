Fireworks cause half of Independence Day fires, officials warn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Fire Rescue officials kindly remind residents to stay safe by avoiding the use of personal fireworks on Independence Day.

Local firefighters emphasize that fireworks cause roughly half of the fires on this holiday, so prioritizing safety ensures everyone can enjoy the celebration.

They have urged people to watch public displays instead, as fireworks injure more than 10,000 people each year. Sparklers, which burn at 1,200 degrees, are particularly dangerous and can burn children’s skin or ignite their clothing.

Officials say that if consumers buy legal fireworks, they should follow safety tips, such as never letting young children handle or light them and keeping a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby for emergencies.

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