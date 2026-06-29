Blaze on Myrtle Street leaves one person injured, cause unknown

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in East Orange County are investigating the cause of a house fire that broke out Sunday night, leaving one person injured.

Officials state that the fire, originating in a bedroom on Myrtle Street, remains under investigation.

Channel 9 continues to gather details on the injured person’s condition and will provide additional updates as they come in from local fire crews.

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