Central Florida braces for hot and humid Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hot and humid conditions continue across Central Florida on Tuesday, with another summer-like afternoon on tap.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s along the coast, while inland communities heat up into the low 90s.

When you factor in the humidity, though, it will feel even hotter.

Morning Forecast: Tuesday, May 26, 2026 (WFTV)

Heat index values are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s through the afternoon hours.

Rain chances on Tuesday will once again favor the Orlando metro and locations west of I-4, especially after 3 p.m.

A few scattered storms could bring brief heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning before activity fades later this evening.

Looking ahead, wetter weather is on the way for the end of the week.

Rain and storm chances pick up this week

An influx of tropical moisture will push into the region beginning Thursday, leading to a more active stretch of repeat showers and thunderstorms through at least Monday.

While the soggy pattern may put a damper on some outdoor plans, the increased rainfall will be beneficial for drought conditions that continue across portions of Central Florida.

Residents should be prepared for daily rounds of rain and storms, along with localized flooding concerns in heavier downpours.

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