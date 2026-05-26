Overnight delays expected for I-4 Express drivers in downtown Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers using the I-4 Express lanes through downtown Orlando should prepare for overnight delays.

According to FDOT, the westbound I-4 Express lanes will close from South Street to Grand National Drive overnight for toll gantry work.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. Monday and continue through 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Motorists traveling westbound will be directed out of the Express lanes and back into the general use lanes near Lee Road to get around the work zone.

FDOT is encouraging drivers to plan ahead and allow extra travel time during the overnight closure.

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