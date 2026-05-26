American Music Awards: Here is the list of winners

LAS VEGAS — BTS had a rousing return to the American Music Awards on Monday, taking home artist of the year honors and winning in the other two categories in which they were nominated.

The South Korean group also won the Song of the Summer award for “Swim,” and captured Best K-Pop Male Artist honors.

The 52nd annual American Music Awards ceremony was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Queen Latifah was the host; she co-hosted the 1995 ceremonies with Tom Jones and Lorrie Morgan, Billboard reported.

Billy Idol was honored with a lifetime achievement award and closed the show with a medley of his hits, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He capped off his set with “Dancing With Myself.”

Hootie and the Blowfish lead singer Darius Rucker, was honored with the Veterans Voice Award, while Karol G received the International Artist Award of Excellence, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sombr earned three awards -- best rock/alternative song for “Back to Friends” and best rock/alternative album for “I Hardly Knew Her,” and breakthrough rock/alternative artist, Billboard reported.

Taylor Swift led in nominations with eight but did not win any awards. She did not attend the awards show, according to People. Morgan Wallen, Olivia Dean, Sabrina Carpenter and sombr were nominated in seven categories each, Billboard reported.

Here is the list of the nominees. Winners are marked in bold.

Artist of the year

BTS

Bad Bunny

Bruno Mars

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

You voted and ARTIST OF THE YEAR at the #AMAs is... @bts_bighit! 🌟👏 pic.twitter.com/qYK7giKf0S — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

New artist of the year

KATSEYE

Alex Warren

Ella Langley

Leon Thomas

Olivia Dean

sombr

Album of the year

Sabrina Carpenter, “Man’s Best Friend”

Cardi B, “Am I the Drama?”

Fuerza Regida, “111xpantia”

Justin Bieber, “SWAG”

Lady Gaga, “Mayhem”

Morgan Wallen, “I’m The Problem”

Olivia Dean, “The Art of Loving”

Playboi Carti, “Music”

Tate McRae, “So Close To What”

Taylor Swift, “The Life of a Showgirl”

Congrats to @SabrinaCarpenter! She's your #AMAs Album of the Year winner for Man's Best Friend 💿 pic.twitter.com/5XMuOlo6qF — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Song of the year

The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, “Golden”

Alex Warren, “Ordinary”

Ella Langley, “Choosin’ Texas”

Kehlani, “Folded”

Leon Thomas, “Mutt”

Morgan Wallen, “I’m The Problem”

Olivia Dean, “Man I Need”

Sabrina Carpenter, “Manchild”

sombr, “back to friends”

Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”

"Golden" was #1 on your playlist and now it's taking home Song of the Year at the #AMAs! Congrats to The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami! pic.twitter.com/S5Pt8OC71w — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Collaboration of the year

PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson, “Stateside”

BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman, “All The Way”

David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones And I, “Gone Gone Gone”

Morgan Wallen, Tate McRae, “What I Want

Shaboozey, Jelly Roll, “Amen

Social song of the year

Tyla, “Chanel”

Disco Lines, Tinashe, “No Broke Boys”

PinkPantheress, “Illegal”

Role Model, “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out”

Zara Larsson, “Lush Life”

The results are in! 🗳️ The #AMAs winner for SOCIAL SONG OF THE YEAR IS... Tyla for "CHANEL"! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/sa8v2EHrst — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Best music video

KATSEYE, “Gnarly”

Rosalia, Björk, Yves Tumor, “Berghain”

Sabrina Carpenter, “Manchild”

Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”

Tyla, “Chanel”

And the Best Music Video award goes to....@katseyeworld for “Gnarly”! 🎥 🎶 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/dTKMMnYsvN — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Best soundtrack

KPop Demon Hunters

F1 The Album

Hazbin Hotel: Season Two

Wicked: For Good

Charli xcx, “Wuthering Heights”

PinkPantheress, “Illegal”

Role Model, “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out”

Tyla, “Chanel”

Zara Larsson, “Lush Life”

...and the #AMAs award for Best Soundtrack goes to... KPop Demon Hunters! pic.twitter.com/rJSv0bkPVJ — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Tour of the year

Shakira, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour”

Beyoncé, “Cowboy Carter Tour”

Kendrick Lamar, SZA, “Grand National Tour”

Lady Gaga, “The Mayhem Ball”

Oasis, “Oasis Live ‘25 Tour”

Congratulations to SOMBR on the win for Best Rock/Alternative Song for "back to friends" 🎸 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/Jowjq4c4eV — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Breakout tour

Benson Boone, “American Heart World Tour”

Kali Uchis, “The Sincerely, Tour”

The Marías, “Submarine Tour”

Megan Moroney, “Am I Okay? Tour”

Sleep Token, “Even in Arcadia Tour”

Breakthrough album of the year

Zara Larsson, “Midnight Sun”

Olivia Dean, “The Art of Loving”

sombr, “I Barely Know Her”

Midnight Sun made a statement this year! Congratulations @zaralarsson on winning Breakthrough Album of the Year 💿 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/RG92lihbRR — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Best throwback song

Black Eyed Peas, “Rock That Body ”

” 4 Non Blondes, “What’s Up”

Goo Goo Dolls, “Iris”

“Rock That Body” by @bep is the #AMAs winner for ✨ Best Throwback Song ✨ pic.twitter.com/Fd73SlF258 — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Best vocal performance

The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, “Golden”

Alex Warren, “Ordinary”

Lady Gaga, “Abracadabra”

RAYE, “Where is My Husband!”

Sienna Spiro, “Die on this Hill”

Those vocals just won The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami the #AMAs for Best Vocal Performance for "Golden"! pic.twitter.com/fy7Y92jbz6 — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Song of the summer

BTS, “Swim”

Alex Warren, “Fever Dream”

Bella Kay, “iloveitiloveitiloveit”

Ella Langley, “Choosin’ Texas”

Harry Styles, “American Girls”

Noah Kahan, “The Great Divide”

PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson, “Stateside”

sombr, “Homewrecker”

Tame Impala, Jennie, “Dracula”

Taylor Swift, “Elizabeth Taylor”

"SWIM" is our anthem for Summer 2026 😎☀️



Congratulations on the #AMAs Song of the Summer win, @bts_bighit! pic.twitter.com/Vklbn8IqLS — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Best male pop artist

Justin Bieber

Alex Warren

Benson Boone

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Best female pop artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Lady Gaga

Olivia Dean

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Safe to say it's a POP GIRL SUMMER and @SabrinaCarpenter is your Best Female Pop Artist #AMAs☀️ pic.twitter.com/XSO9VjXPQb — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Breakthrough pop artist

KATSEYE

Sienna Spiro

Zara Larsson

Best pop song

The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, “Golden”

Alex Warren, “Ordinary”

Olivia Dean, “Man I Need”

Sabrina Carpenter, “Manchild”

Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”

"Golden" is the winner for Best Pop Song! #AMAs



Congrats to The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami! 👏 pic.twitter.com/TICbBJ4eJx — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Best pop album

Sabrina Carpenter, “Man’s Best Friend”

Lady Gaga, “Mayhem”

Olivia Dean, “The Art of Loving”

Tate McRae, “So Close To What”

Taylor Swift, “The Life of a Showgirl”

.@SabrinaCarpenter just won 💿✨Best Pop Album✨💿 at the #AMAs! pic.twitter.com/uaTbHkkqGk — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Best male country artist

Morgan Wallen

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Riley Green

Shaboozey

Congratulations, @MorganWallen! This cowboy is your #AMAs Best Male Country Artist 🤠 pic.twitter.com/ZV7Se8HGih — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Best female country artist

Ella Langley

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Miranda Lambert

Congrats @ellalangleymsic! You won the #AMAs for Favorite Female Country Artist! pic.twitter.com/3gYKeh4o39 — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Best country duo or group

Zac Brown Band

Brooks & Dunn

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Treaty Oak Revival

Better together 🤞 @zacbrownband just won the #AMAs Best Country Duo or Group! pic.twitter.com/Se2dYINE5l — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Breakthrough country artist

Sam Barber

Tucker Wetmore

Zach Top

Hey, Sam Barber! You are a taking home #AMAs Breakthrough Country Artist! Congratulations! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/yjSp3bGpAB — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Best country song

Ella Langley, “Choosin’ Texas

BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman, “All The Way”

Morgan Wallen, “Just In Case”

Russell Dickerson, “Happen To Me”

Shaboozey, “Good News”

Best country album

Megan Moroney, “Cloud 9″

BigXthaPlug, “I Hope You’re Happy”

Morgan Wallen, “I’m The Problem”

Sam Barber, “Restless Mind”

Tucker Wetmore, “What Not To”

Best male hip-hop artist

Kendrick Lamar

Don Toliver

Playboi Carti

Tyler, The Creator

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Big congrats to @KendrickLamar for winning Best Male Hip-Hop Artist at the #AMAs 👏 pic.twitter.com/ovVDFQT4cM — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Best female hip-hop artist

Cardi B

Doechii

GloRilla

Sexyy Red

YKNIECE

Breakthrough hip-hop artist

Monaleo

EsDeeKid

PLUTO

.@themonaleo ‼️ The fans voted you the winner of Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/GRbam1Q0Q0 — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Best hip-hop song

Cardi B, “ErrTime”

Drake, “Nokia”

Gunna, Burna Boy, “wgft”

Playboi Carti, The Weeknd, “Rather Lie”

YKNIECE, Quavo, Metro Boomin, Breskii, “Take Me Thru Dere”

Hey, @iamcardib! You just won Best Hip Hop Song for "ErrTime" 🎧 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/dn3SD2AQGv — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Best hip-hop album

Cardi B, “Am I the Drama?”

Don Toliver, “Octane”

Gunna, “The Last Wun”

Playboi Carti, “Music”

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, “MASA”

💿 #AMAs Best Hip Hop Album

🏆 Winner: AM I THE DRAMA? by @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/aF6v8lhvfc — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Best male R&B artist

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

Daniel Caesar

PARTYNEXTDOOR

The Weeknd

He's taking home the #AMAs for Best Male R&B Artist! Give it up for @BrunoMars! 👏 pic.twitter.com/CtL2kQBx0z — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Best female R&B artist

SZA

Kehlani

Summer Walker

Teyana Taylor

Tyla

Breakthrough R&B artist

Leon Thomas

Mariah the Scientist

Ravyn Lenae

The fans have spoken and your Breakthrough R&B Artist at the #AMAs is... @leonthomas! 👏 pic.twitter.com/7fFRLwuZ6f — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Best R&B song

Bruno Mars, “I Just Might”

Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, “It Depends”

Kehlani, “Folded”

Leon Thomas, “Mutt”

Mariah the Scientist, “Burning Blue”

And this year's #AMAs winner for Best R&B Song goes to.... "I Just Might" by @BrunoMars ‼️ pic.twitter.com/BPFJyWnANe — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Best R&B album

Bruno Mars, “The Romantic”

Justin Bieber, “SWAG”

Leon Thomas, “Mutt”

Mariah the Scientist, “Hearts Sold Separately”

Summer Walker, “Finally Over It”

Give it up for @BrunoMars! The Romantic is the winner of Best R&B Album at the #AMAs! pic.twitter.com/orizxbQzq7 — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Best male Latin artist

Bad Bunny

Junior H

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

Best female Latin artist

Shakira

Gloria Estefan

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Rosalia

.@shakira has secured the win for Best Female Latin Artist ✨#AMAs pic.twitter.com/yZK8oQ8gsO — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Best Latin duo or group

Fuerza Regida

Clave Especial

Grupo Firme

Grupo Frontera

Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

Hey @FuerzaRegidafr! The fans have voted and you're taking home the #AMAs for Best Latin Duo or Group! Congrats! pic.twitter.com/qu5wOFanYP — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Breakthrough Latin artist

Kapo

Beéle

Netón Vega

Kapo has won Breakthrough Latin Artist! 👏 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/VP5Z6mZpwH — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Best Latin song

Bad Bunny, “NUEVAYoL”

benny blanco, Selena Gomez, The Marías, “Ojos Tristes”

Fuerza Regida, “Marlboro Rojo”

Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera, “Me Jalo”

KAROL G, “Latina Foreva”

The fans have spoken 🗣️ @sanbenito has won Best Latin Song for "NUEVAYoL"! pic.twitter.com/nRAS8crVCF — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Best Latin album

Karol G, “Tropicoqueta”

Fuerza Regida, “111xpantia”

Netón Vega, “Mi Vida Mi Muerte”

Peso Pluma, Tito Double P, “DINASTÍA”

ROSALÍA, “Lux”

“Rock That Body” by @bep is the #AMAs winner for ✨ Best Throwback Song ✨ pic.twitter.com/Fd73SlF258 — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Best rock/alternative artist

Twenty One Pilots

Deftones

Linkin Park

The Marías

Sleep Token

Breakthrough rock/alternative artist

sombr

Geese

Gigi Perez

SOMBR just won the #AMAs for Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Artist! Congrats! 🎸 pic.twitter.com/epkrIhGCsD — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Best rock/alternative song

sombr, “Back to Friends”

Noah Kahan, “The Great Divide”

Linkin Park, “Up From The Bottom”

Sublime, “Ensenada”

Tame Impala, Jennie, “Dracula”

You guys rocked with "back to friends" and now it's your #AMAs Best Rock/Alternative Song winner! 🏆 Congrats, SOMBR! pic.twitter.com/Wh8tKDCYu4 — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Best rock/alternative album

sombr, “I Barely Know Her”

Sleep Token, “Even In Arcadia "

Tame Impala, “Deadbeat”

Twenty One Pilots, “Breach”

Zach Bryan, “With Heaven On Top”

Let's hear it for SOMBR! 📣 He is your #AMAs winner for Best Rock/Alternative Album for I Barely Know Her 💿 pic.twitter.com/T9ez0CL9Cv — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Best dance/electronic artist

David Guetta

Calvin Harris

Fred again..

ILLENIUM

John Summit

Best male K-Pop artist

BTS

ATEEZ

ENHYPEN

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

You voted and @bts_bighit is your Best Male K-Pop Artist 🎉 Congratulations! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/j0IrHNoeHi — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Best female K-Pop artist

Twice

aespa

BLACKPINK

ILLIT

LE SSERAFIM

Best Afrobeats artist

Tyla

Burna Boy

MOLIY

Rema

Wizkid

Tyla took home the 🏆 for Best Afrobeats Artist! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/m6s9XF6vFK — American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 26, 2026

Best Americana/folk artist

Noah Kahan

Lord Huron

The Lumineers

Mumford & Sons

Tyler Childers

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