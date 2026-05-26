NOW OPEN: ‘Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets’

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The wait is finally over for the reimagined Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

As of Tuesday morning, The Muppets have officially moved into the attraction once inhabited by the likeness and blaring tunes of Aerosmith.

If the idea of a group of furry, iconic puppets seems a bit more tame than the hard-rocking “Bad Boys from Boston,” you might be in for a surprise.

Aerosmith Rock N' Roller Coaster pre-show (Aerosmith, Youtube)

"Crank the volume and warm up those air guitars because Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets is officially ready to take center stage at Disney’s Hollywood Studios," Disney said in a release.

It appears The Muppets are ready to give Aerosmith a run for their money — or at least their music.

Disney's Hollywood Studios unveils Muppets-themed coaster

“The legendary ride roars back to life with a rock-charged remix that drops guests straight into the middle of The Electric Mayhem’s biggest night yet. With high-speed thrills, a pulse pounding soundtrack, and a VIP list like no other, this reimagined attraction hits all the right notes,” Disney Parks Blog detailed in a recent post.

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For more information about Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, including hours and ticket pricing at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, click HERE.

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