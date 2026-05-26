Undercover sting leads to arrest of Ocala man in child exploitation case

OCALA, Fla. — An Ocala man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge after prosecutors said he tried to meet someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl for sex.

Christopher Shaun Jonas, 34, pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Prosecutors said Jonas faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison.

A sentencing date has not been set.

According to the plea agreement and court records, Jonas contacted a profile on an internet application designed for prostitution on July 23, 2024.

Prosecutors said the profile was actually operated by an undercover detective with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The undercover account identified itself as a 13-year-old girl, according to prosecutors.

Court records show Jonas described sexual acts he wanted to engage in with the minor and arranged to meet at a location in Marion County.

When Jonas arrived at the meeting location, he was arrested.

The case was investigated by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Janette Swartzberg is prosecuting the case.

Prosecutors said the case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative aimed at combating child sexual exploitation and abuse.

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