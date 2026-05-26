Don’t miss ‘Matilda the Musical’ at Theatre South Playhouse in Dr. Phillips

ORLANDO, Fla. — “Matilda the Musical” is returning to Theatre South Playhouse in Dr. Phillips this fall.

Theatre South Playhouse will present the professional return of Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” from Nov. 6 through Nov. 22.

The musical is based on the classic children’s book about an extraordinary young girl who uses her imagination, intelligence and courage to challenge the adults around her and change her own story.

The production follows sold-out runs at Theatre South Playhouse in 2019 and 2023.

The theater said the new production will feature a fresh, updated take on the story inside its 99-seat black box theater.

The show will be directed by Hillary Brook, with choreography by Sterling Lovett, restaged by Chris Payen. Musical direction will be led by Seth Durbin.

The cast will include local favorite Jonny Jones returning as Miss Trunchbull, along with rising young performers from across the Orlando area.

Show schedule

Theatre South Playhouse will present 15 performances over three weekends.

Performances are scheduled for:

Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 8 at 2 p.m.

Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 15 at 2 p.m.

Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. for Industry Night

Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 22 at 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $40 for general audiences.

Theatre South Playhouse said seniors can receive a $5 discount, and arts industry and theme park workers can receive a 20% discount with proof of employment.

Group bookings are available for groups of 20 or more.

Theatre South Playhouse is located at The Marketplace at Dr. Phillips at 7601 Della Drive, Suite 15, in Orlando.

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