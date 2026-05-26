Discovery Cove celebrates World Otter Day with otter fun

ORLANDO, Fla. — Discovery Cove is celebrating World Otter Day by spotlighting its Asian small-clawed otters.

World Otter Day is Wednesday, May 27.

Discovery Cove said the animals will be featured in playful content showing them swimming, splashing with enrichment toys and showing off their personalities.

Animal care specialists are also available to share otter facts, behind-the-scenes care information and conservation messaging tied to the awareness day.

Asian small-clawed otters are the smallest otter species in the world and are known for their social behavior and energetic personalities.

Discovery Cove said the World Otter Day content is meant to raise awareness about the animals while giving viewers a look at how they are cared for.

More information is available through Discovery Cove.

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