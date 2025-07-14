Winter Garden residents launch recycling initiative to revive city’s discontinued program

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Winter Garden residents Corey Sims and Robert Montgomery have started a recycling project to tackle the city’s discontinued recycling program.

Earlier this year, Winter Garden ceased its curbside recycling program because of financial losses and contamination problems, resulting in an annual cost of $1 million for the city.

“Education is key,” said Corey Sims, emphasizing the importance of proper recycling practices to prevent contamination.

The city’s recycling efforts were mainly hindered by the reliance on single bins, resulting in contamination of recyclable materials.

Sims and Montgomery have begun a trial of their service with several dozen homes, offering weekly pickups at $25 per month. Their method includes giving residents blue bins and making sure each item is properly sorted to prevent contamination.

Recycled materials will be processed into pellets used to produce items such as benches, showcasing the advantages of efficient recycling.

The duo hopes to expand their service citywide, aiming to restore recycling in Winter Garden.

