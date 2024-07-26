Orlando police search for missing man with dementia

ORLANDO, Fla. — Law enforcement in Orlando is searching for a missing man on Friday.

The Orlando Police Department said it is searching for 75-year-old Miguel Vera.

Police said Vera has dementia and was last seen around 2 a.m. in the area of Kirkman Road and Raleigh Street.

Vera is around 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds and has brown eyes and grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

