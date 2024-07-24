Orlando Magic co-founder Pat Williams’ celebration of life: How to watch

ORLANDO, Fla. — A celebration of life will be held Wednesday afternoon for Orlando Magic co-founder Pat Williams on Wednesday afternoon.

Williams, who died July 17 at the age of 84, was known as the “godfather of Orlando basketball.”

He brought the Magic to life in 1988 when they became the latest expansion franchise in the NBA.

Read: ‘An incredible visionary’: Orlando Magic co-founder Pat Williams dies at 84

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 37 Pat Williams Orlando Magic Co-Founder Pat Williams died Wednesday at 84. (WFTV Staff/WFTV)

Watch: Central Florida Spotlight: Remembering Pat Williams

Williams served the Magic for more than 30 years and the NBA for 51 years before retiring in 2019.

His celebration of life can be streamed here. It will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Central Florida Spotlight: Remembering Pat Williams (WFTV)

©2024 Cox Media Group