Dezerland Park Orlando will host LEGO expo this summer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Build it, and they will come.

LEGO fans will have a chance to meet master builders and other enthusiasts at the Brick Fan Expo in Orlando this summer.

The event will be at Dezerland Park on June 8 and June 9.

Builders of all ages are welcome to participate in STEM and activity zones. Guests can create their own racecar and compete in the Strongest Bridge Competition.

Some LEGO Master TV series celebrities will host the activities, including Tim and Zach Croll, Mark and Steven Erickson and Patrick Durham.

See a four-year HASHIMA Futuristic City project, custom brick sculptures for sale and hundreds of other builds.

Brick Fan Expo started in Georgia in 2014 as a passion project and has since traveled nationwide.

Tickets start at $20, and children two years old and under will get in free.

