Things are about to get messy at the Orlando Science Center; see why

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Science Center will host the messiest and slimiest event over the weekend.

Mess Fest will be on May 11 and 12.

Visitors can explore the mess zones and learn the science behind the messiest experiments.

The Orlando Science Center said there will be foam explosions, custom slimes, and spin art.

Mess Fest is included in admission to Orlando Science Center.

