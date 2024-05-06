‘Wheel of Fortune Live!’ headed to Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Get ready to spin to win!

“Wheel of Fortune Live!” is set to come to Central Florida later this year.

The traveling live stage show of “America’s Game” will take place in Daytona Beach on Nov. 13.

The show will be at 8 p.m. in the Peabody Auditorium.

“Wheel of Fortune Live!” will give guests access to the beloved game show format of solving puzzles for prizes.

Officials said multiple groups of three randomly selected contestants will play “Wheel of Fortune” on stage with a full-sized replica of the iconic Wheel.

Contestants will call consonants and buy vowels to solve puzzles to make it to the Bonus Round.

Organizers said some of the prizes include trips to destinations like Paris and Hawaii or up to $10,000 in cash.

The hosts for this engagement will be announced at a later date.

More information about “Wheel of Fortune Live!” can be found here.

