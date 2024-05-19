Winter Springs shooting under investigation leaving one victim hospitalized

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A shooting on South Edgemon occured around 8 p.m. saturday, according to Winter Springs police.

Channel 9 reached out to Winter Springs police and they told us the victim was trasnfered to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The investigation is underway; however, the victim is not cooperating with police as the victim and suspect appear to know each other.

Read: Police investigate a high-speed car chase that led to an officer-involved shooting in Haines City

Stay with Channel 9 for updates on this ongoing investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group