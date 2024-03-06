The ultimate event for any LEGO lover returns to Orlando

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — LEGO fans of all ages are invited to the Orlando Brick Convention at the Osceola Heritage Park on March 16 to 17.

The LEGO convention will have all new LEGO displays and creations.

Tickets are currently selling for $14 for both days.

The event will support Creations for Charity, with a portion of the proceeds going to a nonprofit organization.

Creations for Charity is an organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children worldwide during the holiday season.

Professional LEGO artists from around the country will be attending to display their Lego creations and to meet with fans.

There will be a meet and greet with LEGO celebrities, including Patrick Durham and Mel Brown from LEGO Masters.

The convention will also have a construction zone for LEGO fans to get creative, with thousands of bricks available and live builds to watch and engage with.

Other attractions in the convention will include:

LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise, retired LEGO sets, new LEGO Sets, Hard-to-Find LEGO, and goodies from multiple different vendors

Star Wars Zone: Amazing LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe

Brick Pits: with thousands of LEGO bricks to build with

Castle Build Zone: build a medieval LEGO creation onsite

Professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets

Fan Zone: epic LEGO creations built by local fan builders

See map below for the convention location:





