New family-friendly live music venue to open in Lake Nona

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nona Adventure Park in Lake Nona has revealed its newest indoor venue.

The venue, called “The Board Room,” is set to open Friday.

The space, which can accommodate 112 people, will be home to various events, including the popular “Songs at Sunset” series each Friday evening.

Read: Coming soon: Disney announces updates to this Hollywood Studios attraction

The series is a family-friendly experience filled with live music from local favorites, including Anthony Rouhana.

There will also be food and drink specials available from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. during the series.

Read: Brevard County nonprofit works to bring water purifiers to Gaza

Nona Adventure Park has also added a new outdoor permanent play structure to Tot Town.

The entertainment venue also offers the following activities:

50-foot climbing tower

Aqua Park

A 10,000-square-foot aqua obstacle course

Beach access to the lake and private cabanas

Splashes Bar & Grill

Live entertainment

Paddleboarding and kayaking

Summer camps

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Local Wake Park Announces New Indoor Venue Space (Nona Adventure Park)

See a map of the park below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group