Brevard County nonprofit works to bring water purifiers to Gaza

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A Central Florida nonprofit is working to bring some help to people in the Gaza Strip.

Air Mobile Ministries, based in Brevard County, is headed to the Middle East with 10 water purifiers.

Joe Hurston is the founder and president of Air Mobile Ministries and said the intended delivery is not about choosing sides in the ongoing war.

“Frankly, I don’t want them to fall into the hands of soldiers,” Hurston said. “We’re working real hard, and getting a lot of good intel, about people who are on the ground there right now. And that’s what we’re going to do.”

The organization says the purifiers can produce up to 25 gallons of clean water every hour.

Hurston said the nonprofit has sent over 1,500 purifiers to 51 countries around the world.

Recent missions include Morocco, Maui, Turkey, Ukrainian and Haiti.

Hurston said it is a delicate operation and he plans to get to the Gaza Strip by way of Egypt.

