Afternoon storm chances to stay active this week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have a more active forecast this week.
Several fronts just north of Florida will help funnel moisture into our area.
We will have a chance of seeing scattered afternoon rain and storms every day this week.
Despite the extra rain coverage, our area will also remain hot.
For the foreseeable future, we will see highs in the upper 80s to mid-90s.
