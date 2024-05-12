Rare Baby Addax is Mother’s Day Gift at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. — Julien the Addax is the newest member of the Animal Kingdom as he’s the first male calf born at the resort.

The Addax face possible extinction with less than 100 in the wild and just over 180 in managed care across all organizations accredited by the Associations of Zoos and Aquariums.

The critically endangered addax is a species of antelope known for their curly horns that calves are actually born with. This species of antelope is so rare that one of the few places in the entire world where they can be spotted outside of the Saharan desert in Africa is at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.

Julien is named after both his parents, Juniper and Allen, who are all a part of a larger herd at Animal Kingdom.

Julien is Juniper’s firstborn child, making this Mother’s Day even more special at the Animal Kingdom.

Walt Disney World is just one of 21 Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited institutions that have Addax in their care.

Julien the Addax (Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom)

