WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Around 8:53 p.m., SpaceX will launch 23 Starlink satellites at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Falcon 9 rocket will launch the 23 Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40(SLC-40) to low-Earth orbit.

Backup launch opportunities are available until Monday at 8:59 p.m. if needed.

SpaceX said this is the 15th flight for the first-stage booster supporting this mission.

According to SpaceX, the Falcon 9 booster has been previously used in SES-22, ispace’s HAKUTO-R MISSION 1, Amazonas-6, CRS-27, Bandwagon-1, and nine Starlink missions.

