Triple homicide suspect’s online searches led investigators to consider terrorism charge

, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says the internet searches of a triple homicide suspect prompted investigators to contact the FBI about possible terrorism related charges.

Documents obtained by Channel 9 state the 29-year-old suspect accused of randomly killing three tourists outside a Kissimmee Airbnb searched Arabic language and Islamic religious content hours before investigators say he opened fire.

The documents also reveal what detectives say happened after the suspect allegedly shot James Puchan, 68, and Douglas Kraft, 68, and Robert Kraft, 70 who were visiting Central Florida from Ohio and Michigan.

According to the case packet, surveillance cameras captured the entire shooting. While that video has not been released, exclusive video obtained by Channel 9 shows a man neighbors identified as Ahmad Bojeh pacing outside the home before the shooting.

Investigators say Bojeh opened fire in broad daylight, then returned to the scene a few minutes later.

According to deputies, he fired two additional rounds, retrieved a magazine from the grass, and then ran back to his residence.

Detectives say Bojeh then changed out of his clothing. Inside his home, the report states investigators found a black Puma hoodie “consistent with the attire depicted in the surveillance footage” and two firearms hidden underneath a mattress.

Former prosecutor and criminal defense attorney Jessica Travis said prosecutors could point to those actions in trial.

“As a prosecutor, I would use the changing out of the clothes and hiding those clothes to show Consciousness of Guilt. That he knew what he was doing,” said Travis.

The documents also reveal internet searches investigators say Bojeh conducted before the shooting.

According to the report, on the morning of January 17th, Bojeh searched Islamic religious content, including “What happens if you swear on the Quran and lie” and questions about the best Quran chapters to listen to in order to achieve Jannah, or paradise.

“I think that goes to the point of the why,” Travis said.

While prosecutors are not required to prove motive, Travis said jurors often want to understand why a crime occurred.

“I think jurors want to know the why. Why would somebody do this? What would be going through somebody’s mind to make them take these actions and kill someone else?,” Travis said.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Channel 9 Tuesday, detectives consulted with the FBI about Bojeh’s internet searches. However, investigators ultimately determined there was not enough information to charge terrorism.

Bojeh currently faces three counts of first-degree murder. But legal experts explained his mental health is expected to play a major role in the case.

Bojeh appeared in court last week, during a hearing which quickly turned into a legal fight over his mental state and his past.

Back in 2022, Bojeh was found not guilty of attempted murder by reason of insanity for a completely different shooting.

He was released conditionally and ordered not to have access to guns, to follow a treatment plan, and to take medication prescribed by Park Place Behavioral Health Center where Bojeh was to receive outpatient services.

Since the shooting on January 17th, Bojeh has been held at the Osceola County Jail. The court is currently working to determine whether he is fit to stand trial.

Because the defense and the state could not agree on his current mental state last week, prosecutors asked the judge to bring in a third doctor to evaluate Bojeh.

The judge granted that request, officially appointing psychiatrist Dr. Jeffrey Danziger to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

A full hearing to officially decide his competency is now expected to take place in September.

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