State claims suspect in Osceola County tourist murders is faking mental illness

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of gunning down three tourists outside an Osceola County Airbnb is facing yet another mental evaluation after prosecutors told a judge he might be faking his mental illness.

Ahmad Bojeh, 29, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

Investigators say he randomly walked out of his home in January and opened fire on the three victims, who were from the Midwest and in town for a car auction.

Bojeh appeared in the Osceola County courtroom on Friday, shackled and wearing an orange jumpsuit.

Unlike his brief appearance on Thursday, he didn’t say a single word during the hearing.

Friday’s hearing quickly turned into a legal fight over his mental state and his past.

Back in 2021, Bojeh was found not guilty by reason of insanity for a completely different shooting.

However, his defense team argued in court on Friday that the 2021 case should be thrown out and has absolutely no bearing on this 2026 murder trial.

Prosecutors pushed back, arguing that Bojeh is “malingering.” In the medical and legal world, that means they believe he is exaggerating or completely faking his mental health issues to avoid standing trial.

Because the defense and the state cannot agree on his current mental evaluations, the state asked the judge to bring in a third doctor.

The judge granted that request, officially appointing psychiatrist Dr. Jeffrey Danziger to evaluate Bojeh and determine if he is competent to stand trial.

A full hearing to officially decide his competency is now expected to take place in August.

Until then, Bojeh remains locked up in the Osceola County Jail on no bond.

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