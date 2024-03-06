Coming soon: Disney announces updates to this Hollywood Studios attraction

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Buckle your lap belts.

Some updates are coming to a popular attraction at Walt Disney World.

Disney says it will add new scenes to Star Tours at Hollywood Studios.

The additions will be based off of the popular Disney+ shows “Ahsoka,” “Andor” and “The Mandalorian.”

READ: Circle of Life: Newest baby elephant joins the herd at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue Starting April 5, 2024, at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort and Disneyland Paris, the attraction Star Tours – The Adventures Continue will introduce a new destination and characters from recent Disney+ series – “Ahsoka,” “Andor” and “The Mandalorian.” During their flight, guests may encounter urgent transmissions from Ahsoka Tano, Cassian Andor or Din Djarin and Grogu. Guests may also visit the planet, Peridea, from the “Ahsoka” series. (Disney)

During their flight on Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, Disney said guests may encounter urgent transmissions from Ahsoka Tano, Cassian Andor or Din Djarin and Grogu.

READ: Hungry? EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is back with new dishes

The new scenes are set to make their debut on April 5th and will also be added to the attractions at Disneyland Resort and Disneyland Paris.

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue Starting April 5, 2024, at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort and Disneyland Paris, the attraction Star Tours – The Adventures Continue will introduce a new destination and characters from recent Disney+ series – “Ahsoka,” “Andor” and “The Mandalorian.” During their flight, guests may encounter urgent transmissions from Ahsoka Tano, Cassian Andor or Din Djarin and Grogu. Guests may also visit the planet, Peridea, from the “Ahsoka” series. (Disney)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group