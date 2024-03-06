Coming soon: Disney announces updates to this Hollywood Studios attraction

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Buckle your lap belts.
Some updates are coming to a popular attraction at Walt Disney World.
Disney says it will add new scenes to Star Tours at Hollywood Studios.
The additions will be based off of the popular Disney+ shows “Ahsoka,” “Andor” and “The Mandalorian.”
During their flight on Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, Disney said guests may encounter urgent transmissions from Ahsoka Tano, Cassian Andor or Din Djarin and Grogu.
The new scenes are set to make their debut on April 5th and will also be added to the attractions at Disneyland Resort and Disneyland Paris.
