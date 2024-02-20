Hungry? EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is back with new dishes

ORLANDO, Fla. — This year there are nearly 20 outdoor kitchens and over 60 new items to feast on.
There will also be fan favorites returning, including the Frozen Desert Violet Lemonade at Pineapple Promenade and the Chicken and Waffles at The Honey Bee-stro Hosted by National Honey Board.
The festival will start on Feb. 28 and go untill May 27.
Once the festival begins, guests are encouraged to pick up a Festival Passport and join in the tasty foodie fun with the return of Garden Graze.
Stop by different kitchens and get a stamp in the passport after a food purchase and once you collect five,
The prize for collecting all stamps is an exclusive treat from the Pineapple Promenade.
Here is a list of all the stations at the festival:
The Honey Bee-stro Hosted by National Honey Board
Pineapple Promenade
Swirled Showcase
Florida Fresh
Refreshment Port
Northern Bloom
La Isla Fresca
Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina
Magnolia Terrace
Bauernmarkt: Farmer’s Market
Refreshment Outpost
Trowel & Trellis
The Citrus Blossom
BRUNCHCOT
EPCOT Farmers Feast, will have different dishes throughout the festival:
- Early Bloom Menu (Available Feb. 28 through March 30)
- Springtime Menu (Available March 31 through April 27)
- Summer Solstice (Available April 28 through May 27)
The Land Cart hosted by AdventHealth
Connections Eatery
Canada Popcorn Cart
United Kingdom Beer Cart
Jardin de Fiestas
Lotus House
Primavera Kitchen
Hanami
Fleur de Lys
Funnel Cake
Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company
