ORLANDO, Fla. — This year there are nearly 20 outdoor kitchens and over 60 new items to feast on.

There will also be fan favorites returning, including the Frozen Desert Violet Lemonade at Pineapple Promenade and the Chicken and Waffles at The Honey Bee-stro Hosted by National Honey Board.

The festival will start on Feb. 28 and go untill May 27.

Once the festival begins, guests are encouraged to pick up a Festival Passport and join in the tasty foodie fun with the return of Garden Graze.

Stop by different kitchens and get a stamp in the passport after a food purchase and once you collect five,

The prize for collecting all stamps is an exclusive treat from the Pineapple Promenade.

Hungry? EPCOT international Flower & Garden Festival is back with new dishes This year there are nearly 20 outdoor kitchens and over 60 new items to feast on.

Here is a list of all the stations at the festival:

The Honey Bee-stro Hosted by National Honey Board

Pineapple Promenade

Swirled Showcase

Florida Fresh

Refreshment Port

Northern Bloom

La Isla Fresca

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina

Magnolia Terrace

Bauernmarkt: Farmer’s Market

Refreshment Outpost

Trowel & Trellis

The Citrus Blossom

BRUNCHCOT

EPCOT Farmers Feast, will have different dishes throughout the festival:

Early Bloom Menu (Available Feb. 28 through March 30)

Springtime Menu (Available March 31 through April 27)

Summer Solstice (Available April 28 through May 27)

The Land Cart hosted by AdventHealth

Connections Eatery

Canada Popcorn Cart

United Kingdom Beer Cart

Jardin de Fiestas

Lotus House

Primavera Kitchen

Hanami

Fleur de Lys

Funnel Cake

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

