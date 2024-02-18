Disney’s $60B investment may enhance Epcot, add hotels and more

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Themed entertainment experts say there are indicators of how The Walt Disney Co. might spend some of its projected $60 billion investment — and if they’re right, things are looking good for Orlando.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Referencing the international spend Disney executives promised will come over the next 10 years, John Gerner — managing director of Richmond, Virginia-based Leisure Business Advisors — said he thinks a big chunk is bound for Central Florida.

Read: Suspect dead, K9 injured in Marion County deputy-involved shooting, sheriff’s office says

According to Gerner, the $17 billion destined for Florida as discussed by CEO Bob Iger and Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro in early 2023 is a piece of the $60 billion pie.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group