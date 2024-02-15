Circle of Life: Newest baby elephant joins the herd at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A baby African elephant has made its official savannah debut this morning at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Corra joined three generations of female elephants living at the facility on Thursday.

The family includes grandmother Donna and mother Nadirah, who will now roam together on the property.

Disney officials said Corra’s birth was successful thanks to the heroes behind the scenes who protect the endangered species.

Animal Kingdom is recognized as a world-class leader in animal care.

Teams have also helped welcome endangered species like gorillas, okapi and tigers.

