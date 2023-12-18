Disney’s Animal Kingdom celebrates birth of 1st African elephant in 7 years

ORLANDO, Fla. — Animal care teams at Walt Disney World are celebrating a milestone birth.

Officials announced the birth of an African elephant calf at Disney’s Animal Kingdom on Sunday.

It is the first calf born at the theme park in seven years.

That baby girl is named Corra and she weighs 218 pounds.

Officials say she’s now bonding with her mother, Nadirah.

