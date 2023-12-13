The celebrity chef behind this new Disney Springs restaurant

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

James Beard Award-winning chef Maneet Chauhan on Dec. 4 opened a new Disney Springs restaurant with her husband and hospitality entrepreneur, Vivek Deora.

Eet by Maneet Chauhan is the couple’s first Florida venture through their Nashville-based restaurant group Morph Hospitality. The group also owns three Music City restaurants.

The Eet menu features Indian favorites reimagined for the American palate, like Tandoori Chicken Poutine, a cheesy, spice-filled comfort dish featuring chaat masala fries topped with Tandoori chicken in a rich tomato butter sauce and melted white cheddar curds. Typically, Tandoori chicken — hailing from India’s Punjab Province, wouldn’t be served with fries or cheese curds, but those additions are what makes the recipe distinctly Maneet. Her goal was to combine traditional flavors with contemporary techniques.

