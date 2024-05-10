Troopers investigate deadly crash on Curry Ford Road in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in east Orange County.

It happened late Thursday night at Curry Ford Road and Colton Drive.

Florida Highway Patrol responded shortly after 11:30 p.m.

The agency’s website reported road block in the area for several hours.

At 5 a.m. Friday, Channel 9 was at that location and confirmed that investigators had cleared the crash scene.

Eyewitness News has reached out to FHP for more information about who was involved and what led to the deadly crash.

