Crews continue to battle brush fire in Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Brush fire shuts down Williamson Boulevard in Daytona Beach.
Fire crews are battling a brush in Daytona Beach that has jumped tot he east side of Interstate 95.
According to the Daytona Beach Fire Department, the fire is approximately 40 acres and is located on Williamson Boulevard, South of Belville Road, west of the creek between the estates.
The Florida Forest Service said the fire is 20% contained at this time.
Florida Forest Service and Daytona Beach Fire Dept crews are on scene.
Volusia County Fire Rescue, Port Orange Fire Department and the Daytona Beach Police Department is also assisting
Forestry is working to protect Pelican Bay and the nearby structures.
No structures have been affected at this time.
Northbound Williamson Boulevard is closed at Madeline Avenue, and southbound Williamson is closed at Belville Road due to fire conditions, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the Daytona Beach Fire Department, this was not a controlled burn, and was caused by a fire at an unattended homeless camp.
