Person hospitalized with gunshot wound after Orange County crash, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash involving a car and a transport bus in Orange County, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

Update:

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call about the crash on South Powers Drive and Old Winter Garden Road around 4:10 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said someone in one of the vehicles had a gunshot wound.

Deputies said the person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Orange County deputies will continue to investigate the incident.

Previous story:

The crash happened at South Powers Drive and Old Winter Garden Road.

Firefighters said the injured people were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment.

One of the people taken to the hospital was listed under a trauma alert status, they said.

