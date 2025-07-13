1 dead, 1 transported in fatal Kissimmee crash

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A fatal crash occurred at approximately 10:58 A.M. on Pleasant Hill Road and Kinglet Blvd in Kissimmee involving a Nissan Titan and a Ducati Motorcycle.

The Nissan driver was taken to Poinciana Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, whereas the Ducati rider was declared dead at Osceola Regional Hospital.

Troopers say that the preliminary evidence suggests that the Nissan was heading north on Pleasant Hill Road in the left turn lane when it attempted to make a left turn directly into the path of the southbound Ducati.

The collision caused the front of the motorcycle to hit the Nissan’s right side. As the investigation progresses, the southbound lanes of Pleasant Hill Road are blocked.

The crash is still under review, and officials will release additional details when available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group