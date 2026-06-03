Woman accused of leaving child in hot car released from jail

DELAND, Fla. — The mother, who police said left her 3-year-old daughter in a hot car, has posted bond and been released from the Volusia County jail.

La’Tana Williams left the jail just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to online records.

Police said her arrest followed her leaving her child in a hot car while donating blood plasma.

The toddler suffered a seizure and required CPR from nearby people before thankfully recovering.

Williams was also taken to a hospital before her arrest after allegedly experiencing an allergic reaction to the handcuffs.

DeLand police said they are still investigating the incident.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group