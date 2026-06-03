Orlando City Council to consider temporary change to Historic District regulations

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city leaders are considering a temporary change to how some projects are reviewed in the Downtown Historic District.

The Orlando City Council is expected to consider the proposal at its June 8 meeting.

The city said the temporary 36-month change is aimed at encouraging private investment and making it easier to renovate, reuse and invest in older downtown buildings.

City officials said many buildings in the Downtown Historic District remain vacant or underused, even after more than $200 million in public investments through the DTO Action Plan.

Those investments have focused on downtown streets, parks and public spaces.

In a statement to Channel 9, the city said private-sector investment has not kept pace with those public improvements.

Officials said existing Historic District regulations can make renovation projects difficult, costly and unpredictable.

The city said the proposed change is meant to encourage investment and bring vacant buildings back into use while still preserving the area’s historic character.

“This temporary change is intended to encourage investment, bring vacant buildings back into productive use, and support a more vibrant downtown while preserving the area’s historic character,” the city said in a statement.

The city is also proposing a financial incentive program for projects that preserve important architectural elements of historic buildings.

The proposal is scheduled to go before Orlando City Council on June 8.

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