Original, female-centered Italian play will debut on Orlando stage

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tale of an infamous Italian poisoner comes to the Orlando Family Stage this month.
The all-female cast tells the true story of Giulia Tofana in Belladonna: The Musical, produced by various Orlando talent.
According to the play’s flyer, in two acts, guests will learn how the peddler of an undetectable poison helped abused wives kill their husbands in 17th-century Italy.
The original play touches on themes of domestic violence, female empowerment and the consequences of one’s actions.
Belladonna: The Musical also explores the relationships between Giulia, her stepdaughter and her late mother.
The play runs from March 7 through March 17, just in time to celebrate Women’s History Month.
Di’ana Rodriguez is the play’s director, with Savannah Pederson as a writer and musical director and Christopher Payen as its choreographer.
The cast includes:
- Devyn Schoen as Giulia
- Caroline Clay Brooks as Giulia’s mother
- Zoe Dunn as Giulia’s stepdaughter
- Sara Diaz as the socialite
- Daisy Melody
- Zoe Georgiadis
- Krystal Kennedy
- Shir Love
- Tabitha Santillan
- Kiera Shackelford
Orlando Family Stage is in partnership with the University of Central Florida.
Photos: The cast of Belladonna: The Musical
See a map of the location below:
