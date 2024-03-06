Original, female-centered Italian play will debut on Orlando stage

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tale of an infamous Italian poisoner comes to the Orlando Family Stage this month.

The all-female cast tells the true story of Giulia Tofana in Belladonna: The Musical, produced by various Orlando talent.

According to the play’s flyer, in two acts, guests will learn how the peddler of an undetectable poison helped abused wives kill their husbands in 17th-century Italy.

The original play touches on themes of domestic violence, female empowerment and the consequences of one’s actions.

Belladonna: The Musical also explores the relationships between Giulia, her stepdaughter and her late mother.

The play runs from March 7 through March 17, just in time to celebrate Women’s History Month.

Di’ana Rodriguez is the play’s director, with Savannah Pederson as a writer and musical director and Christopher Payen as its choreographer.

The cast includes:

Devyn Schoen as Giulia

Caroline Clay Brooks as Giulia’s mother

Zoe Dunn as Giulia’s stepdaughter

Sara Diaz as the socialite

Daisy Melody

Zoe Georgiadis

Krystal Kennedy

Shir Love

Tabitha Santillan

Kiera Shackelford

Orlando Family Stage is in partnership with the University of Central Florida.

