Annual Leu Gardens plant sale is in full bloom this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gardeners can prepare their wagons for a local plant sale this weekend.

If you’re looking for a new succulent or an azalea, Harry P. Leu Gardens has you covered.

The 27th Annual Plant Sale is on Saturday, March 9, and Sunday, March 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orlando Health is sponsoring the event where Florida growers will sell plants, and you can enjoy festival food and drinks.

There will be Foxtail Coffee, Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream, Wild Rabbit Café and Peak Season Pops.

Offsite parking is available, and neighborhood parking is not allowed. Guests must bring their own cart or wagon.

Admission to the sale is free.

Leu Gardens Plant Sale Harry P. Leu Gardens will feature Florida growers selling plants. (Harry P. Leu Gardens /Harry P. Leu Gardens)

